March 1 Euroxx Securities SA:

* Said on Tuesday that FY 2016 turnover at 12.7 million euros ($13.39 million) versus 14.8 million euros a year ago

* Said net loss at 1.8 million euros versus loss of 496,492 euros a year ago

* Said net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 437,080 euros versus 2.2 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/2lxfNpG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9487 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)