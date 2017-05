March 1 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA:

* Reported on Tuesday FY rental income 217.4 million euros ($229.2 million) versus 231.2 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 285.7 million euros versus 287.7 million euros year ago

* Net Asset Value at end-Dec. at 2.59 billion euros, up 32 percent versus last year

* FY recurring EBITDA 220 million euros, up 24 percent (10 percent on like-for-like basis)

* Net debt up 18 percent reaching 3.53 billion euros at end-Dec.

* ERPA NAV at 7.25 euros per share at Dec. 31, up 18 percent versus last year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)