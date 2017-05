March 1 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY net sales 18.7 million euros ($19.7 million) versus 15.8 million euros year ago

* FY net profit up at 407.8 million euros versus 269.6 million euros year ago

* NAV before tax at 3.99 billion euros at Dec. 31

* NAV at 68.51 euros per share at Dec. 31, up 8.8 percent versus year ago

