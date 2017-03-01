In drought-stricken Mali, women manoeuvre for land - and a future
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
March 1 Auga Group AB:
* Said on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue at 40.05 million euros ($42.20 million) versus 47.43 million a year ago
* Said FY 2016 net profit at 1.1 million euros versus 5.6 million euros a year ago
* Said FY 2016 EBITDA at 9.2 million euros versus 10.8 a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2loSVaZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit