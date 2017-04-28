BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
(Corrects 2016 net profit to 12.7 mln zlotys from 12.8 mln zlotys. Company corrects its own statement.)
April 28 Votum SA:
* Reported Q4 revenue 27.5 million zlotys ($7.13 million)versus 25.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 3.6 million zlotys versus 3.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit 12.7 million zlotys versus 14.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit 4.5 million zlotys versus 4.8 million zlotys a year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8579 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives