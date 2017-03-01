March 1Moscow Exchange:

* Says has revised the constituent lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices effective from March 17

* TMK ords and Mechel prefs will be added to the MICEX Index and RTS Index

* Bashneft and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation ords will be removed

* The constituent lists of the blue chip index will remain unchanged Source text - bit.ly/2me73Z4

(Gdynia Newsroom)