BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
March 1Moscow Exchange:
* Says has revised the constituent lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices effective from March 17
* TMK ords and Mechel prefs will be added to the MICEX Index and RTS Index
* Bashneft and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation ords will be removed
* The constituent lists of the blue chip index will remain unchanged Source text - bit.ly/2me73Z4
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million