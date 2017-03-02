BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 2 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:
* Announced on Wednesday signing of a binding term sheet with the Japanese leader in women's health Fuji Pharma to commercialize Donesta in Japan and ASEAN
* The 20-year partnership agreement, which includes an exclusive supply agreement by Mithra's CDMO2, should generate single-digit upfront milestones
* More details on the deal will be communicated when the full and complete LSA is finalized
* Mithra also provides an update on its Phase II program for Donesta; has decided to extend the protocol of its Phase II study
* Regulatory approval of the new protocol is expected towards the end of Q1 2017. The Phase II study is now expected to be completed in Q1 2018, and topline results of the Phase II study should be available late Q1 2018
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.