BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Ansa Yatirim Holding A.S.:
* Said on Wednesday that company decides to buy majority stake in Dünya Markaları Tekstil and İstanbul Bijuteri Moda
* Decides to buy 67.35 percent of Dunya Markalari and 66.67 percent of Istanbul Bijuteri Moda
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.