March 2 Ansa Yatirim Holding A.S.:

* Said on Wednesday that company decides to buy majority stake in Dünya Markaları Tekstil and İstanbul Bijuteri Moda

* Decides to buy 67.35 percent of Dunya Markalari and 66.67 percent of Istanbul Bijuteri Moda

