March 2 Clavister Holding AB:

* Said on Wednesday is to receive 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.11 million) via convertible from Norrlandsfonden

* Parties were cooperation under which Clavister received in 2012 convertible of 10 million crowns with maturity in September 2017

* New convertible has same structure and frame

* Conversion price is 48.82 crowns per share

