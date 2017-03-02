BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Rhea Girişim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.:
* Said on Wednesday that FY 2016 revenue at 42,710 lira ($11,559.80) versus 666,310 lira year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 8.9 million lira versus loss of 15.6 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6947 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.