BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Kungsleden AB:
* Announced on Wednesday rights issue of about 1.60 billion Swedish crowns ($177 million) with pre-emptive rights for Kungsleden's shareholders
* Shareholders may subscribe for one new ordinary share for every five existing ordinary shares held
* Subscription price is 45 crowns per ordinary share
* Expected gross proceeds are of abut 1.64 billion crowns
* Main purpose of rights issue is to strengthen company's balance sheet and enable further profitable growth with financial discipline
* Rights issue enables company to reduce financial risk by increasing equity ratio and decreasing loan-to-value ratio
