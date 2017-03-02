BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 2 ImmoMentum AG:
* Said on Wednesday FY net profit rose by more than 125,000 Swiss francs to 2.24 million francs ($2.22 million)
* FY rental income rose by 0.9 percent to 14.3 million francs

($1 = 1.0099 Swiss francs)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.