BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Soho Development SA:
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 2016/2017 revenue of 5.1 million zlotys ($1.25 million) versus 6.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 1.8 million zlotys versus profit of 3.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss 1.4 million zlotys versus profit of 3.1 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.0776 zlotys)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0776 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.