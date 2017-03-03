March 3Platynowe Inwestycje SA:

* Said on Thursday that Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. sold 2.7 million of the company's shares, representing a 9.25 percent stake in its share capital

* After the transaction Sloneczne Inwestycje directly holds 4.8 million of the company's shares, representing a 16.16 percent stake in its share capital

