BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3Platynowe Inwestycje SA:
* Said on Thursday that Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. sold 2.7 million of the company's shares, representing a 9.25 percent stake in its share capital
* After the transaction Sloneczne Inwestycje directly holds 4.8 million of the company's shares, representing a 16.16 percent stake in its share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.