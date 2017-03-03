BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3Platynowe Inwestycje SA:
* Said on Thursday that on February 28 ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. sold 16.5 million of the company's shares, representing a 55.95 percent stake in its share capital
* On February 28 RACZAM Sp. z o.o. acquired 19.2 million of the company's shares, representing a 65.19 percent stake in its share capital
* After the transactions ZAMZAW directly holds no stake in the company and indirectly, via RACZAM, holds a 65.19 percent stake in the company's share capital
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.