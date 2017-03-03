March 3 Hypoport AG:

* Said on Thursday group's preliminary results for 2016 confirm double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, marking a significant increase on the prior-year figures

* For 2016, Hypoport expects consolidated revenue of presumably 155 million euros ($163.14 million) (2015: 139 million euros) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of presumably 23 million euros (2015: 19 million euros)

* This equates to an EBIT increase of presumably 21 percent, another exceptionally sharp rise; unusually strong fourth quarter played a major role in this significant growth

* Overall, the Group easily met its forecast for 2016 of revenue and earnings growth of just into double figures

($1 = 0.9501 euros)