BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Hypoport AG:
* Said on Thursday group's preliminary results for 2016 confirm double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, marking a significant increase on the prior-year figures
* For 2016, Hypoport expects consolidated revenue of presumably 155 million euros ($163.14 million) (2015: 139 million euros) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of presumably 23 million euros (2015: 19 million euros)
* This equates to an EBIT increase of presumably 21 percent, another exceptionally sharp rise; unusually strong fourth quarter played a major role in this significant growth
* Overall, the Group easily met its forecast for 2016 of revenue and earnings growth of just into double figures
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.