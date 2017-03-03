BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 3 Cipan Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA:
* Said on Thursday it was inspected by the General Inspectorate for the Agriculture, Sea, Environment and Spatial Planning (IGAMAOT) on Feb 24
* Says it was ordered to immediately seal a sewage line that was used to lead the company's wastewater up to 2009 and to remove the sewage line's structure within 15 days
* Sees no impact from the measures undertaken upon inspection
* SUANFARMA/Cipan to invest over 2 million euros ($2.1 million) in a new wastewater treatment station, which represents over 10 percent of the company's turnover
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.