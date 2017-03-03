March 3 Atea ASA:

* Said on Thursday, Atea A/S (Atea Denmark) had, as legal entity, been prosecuted in corruption case involving former employees'actions

* On March 2, Atea Denmark was presented with formal prosecution as the legally responsible entity, of bribery and embezzlement carried out by four former employees in company, in 2009-2014

* Prosecution against Atea Denmark was made simultaneously with the prosecution against the four persons involved

* Said Atea is considering taking legal action against the former employees who have been prosecuted

* CEO Steinar Sønsteby said: "Atea has, since June 2015, cooperated with the Danish prosecutors (SØIK) in the ongoing investigation, and Atea has also performed an internal investigation"

