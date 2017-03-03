March 3 Atea ASA:
* Said on Thursday, Atea A/S (Atea Denmark) had, as legal entity, been prosecuted in
corruption case involving former employees'actions
* On March 2, Atea Denmark was presented with formal prosecution as the legally responsible
entity, of bribery and embezzlement carried out by four former employees in company, in
2009-2014
* Prosecution against Atea Denmark was made simultaneously with the prosecution against the
four persons involved
* Said Atea is considering taking legal action against the former employees who have been
prosecuted
* CEO Steinar Sønsteby said: "Atea has, since June 2015, cooperated with the Danish
prosecutors (SØIK) in the ongoing investigation, and Atea has also performed an internal
investigation"
