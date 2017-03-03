March 3 LC Corp SA:

* Its FY 2016 results will be reduced by a 24 million zloty ($5.90 million) asset revaluation of land plots in Lodz and Katowice

* The revaluation was undertaken by LC Corp's units on their investments, operations in Lodz will come to a close

* The company's unconsolidated FY results will be lowered by 22 million zlotys

