BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 LC Corp SA:
* Its FY 2016 results will be reduced by a 24 million zloty ($5.90 million) asset revaluation of land plots in Lodz and Katowice
* The revaluation was undertaken by LC Corp's units on their investments, operations in Lodz will come to a close
* The company's unconsolidated FY results will be lowered by 22 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0700 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.