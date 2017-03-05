DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar
Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief
executive to head development.
"John Carfi has joined Emaar Properties as CEO of
Development," a company spokesperson told Zawya Projects in an
email.
Carfi joins Emaar from Australian property group Mirvac,
where he was head of residential. Mirvac said in a statement to
the Australian bourse on November 24 that Carfi was leaving the
firm "to jointly head Emaar Properties PJSC as Group CEO -
Development".
Emaar did not provide further details. Its board of
directors is expected to meet on March 6.
Carfi joined Mirvac in 2001 and worked there for 15 years,
according to Mirvac's statement.
The Dubai developer's former group chief executive officer
Abdulla Lahej departed his role in April last year.
Emaar Properties recorded a 56 percent increase in
fourth-quarter net profit to 1.61 billion dirhams ($438.4
million) compared with a profit of 1.03 billion dirhams in the
year-earlier period, the developer said in a statement last
month.