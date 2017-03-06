BRIEF-Dale Capital Group says FY loss from continued operation of $293,187
* Fy ended feb. 28, 2017 group loss from continued operation of $293,187 versus loss of $89,445 year ago
March 6 Atea ASA:
* Said on Sunday public prosecutor in Denmark had withdrawn charge against Morten Felding, Managing Director of Atea A/S in Denmark
* Morten Felding had been charged in corruption case in Denmark
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.