* Said on Friday Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf (OLG) had postponed the next hearing date in the proceedings SWS Service GmbH (SWS) versus Westdeutsche Lotterie GmbH & Co. OHG (Westlotto)

* The OLG has fixed the new hearing date at July 12, 2017. The date has been postponed due to an application by the defendant's representative

