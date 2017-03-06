BRIEF-ExeoTech Invest Q1 EBITDA loss SEK 2.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 4.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 mybet Holding:
* Said on Friday Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf (OLG) had postponed the next hearing date in the proceedings SWS Service GmbH (SWS) versus Westdeutsche Lotterie GmbH & Co. OHG (Westlotto)
* The OLG has fixed the new hearing date at July 12, 2017. The date has been postponed due to an application by the defendant's representative
* NEW SHARE ISSUE WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR CO'S SHAREHOLDERS IS FULLY SUBSCRIUBED