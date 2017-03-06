WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 6 UCB SA:
* Announced on Saturday that new Cimzia (Certolizumab Pegol) demonstrated statistically and clinically significant improvements for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.