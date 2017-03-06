BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship
March 6 Sanwil Holding SA:
* Said on Saturday that extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of its wholly-owned unit Draszba Distribution Sp. z o.o. (Draszba Distribution) decided on dissolution of the unit and the commencement of the liquidation procedure
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017