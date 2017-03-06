BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship
March 6 Prochnik SA:
Said on Friday that its management board resolved to raise share capital via issue of 6.4 million series N shares at issue price 1.05 zloty ($0.26) per share
Series N shares were offered via private subscription
The company allocated 6.4 million series N shares on March 3 at total value of 6.7 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 4.0510 zlotys)
Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017