March 6 Prochnik SA:

* Said on Friday that its management board resolved to raise share capital via issue of 6.4 million series N shares at issue price 1.05 zloty ($0.26) per share

* Series N shares were offered via private subscription

* The company allocated 6.4 million series N shares on March 3 at total value of 6.7 million zlotys

