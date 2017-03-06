BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 JR Holding SA:
* Said on Friday that its supervisory board resolved to buy 40,777,244 shares of Silva Capital Group SA
* Decided not to sell all shares hold directly and indirectly via its unit, KPM INVEST Sp. z o.o., of Columbus Energy SA
* Resolved to sell all shares of its unit Dinero sp. z o.o.
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE