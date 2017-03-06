March 6 JR Holding SA:

* Said on Friday that its supervisory board resolved to buy 40,777,244 shares of Silva Capital Group SA

* Decided not to sell all shares hold directly and indirectly via its unit, KPM INVEST Sp. z o.o., of Columbus Energy SA

* Resolved to sell all shares of its unit Dinero sp. z o.o.

