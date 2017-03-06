March 6 CFI Holding:

* CFI Holding Said on Friday that as a result of the changes in the composition of the Warsaw Stock Exchange indices, as of March 18 its shares would no longer be included into the sWIG80 index

* On March 2, WSE also said that JSW SA would now replace Enea SA in the WIG20 index

* Polimex Mostostal SA and Enea would be included in mWIG40 index and Bioton SA and JSW would be excluded from the index

* Kruk SA would be included WIG30 index and Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA would be excluded from it

* Bioton along with Celon Pharma SA, Enter Air SA, Petrolinvest SA, Selvita SA and Stelmet would be included in the sWIG80 index

* Apart from CFI Holding, the index would also not include any more BSC Drukarnia Opakowan SA, Herkules SA, Kruszwica, Polimex and Unibep SA

