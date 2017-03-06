German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
March 6 Genesis IT AB:
* Genesis IT AB and DataPolarna AB have signed an agreement to initiate cooperation and together deliver a complete business and operations solution for wood production industry
Source text: bit.ly/2mb2KLG
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
HELSINKI, May 29 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.