German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
March 6 Talpa:
* Acquires 874,692 share certificates in Telegraaf Media Group NV at a volume weighted average price of 6.497 euros ($6.88)
* Now controls 10,806,360 share certificates, representing 23.31 pct of outstanding TMG certificates Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
HELSINKI, May 29 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.