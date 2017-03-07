March 7 UBM Development AG:

* Said on Monday preliminary FY EBT of 40.1 million euros ($42.44 million) (2015: 50.3 million euros)

* Total output in 2016 stands at 557.5 million euros, which was slightly below the previous year (593.3 million euros)

* The managing board will propose an unchanged dividend of 1.60 euros per share for 2016

