BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 UBM Development AG:
* Said on Monday preliminary FY EBT of 40.1 million euros ($42.44 million) (2015: 50.3 million euros)
* Total output in 2016 stands at 557.5 million euros, which was slightly below the previous year (593.3 million euros)
* The managing board will propose an unchanged dividend of 1.60 euros per share for 2016
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year