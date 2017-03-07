BRIEF-Trade Me Group teams up with Afterpay
* Trade me is teaming up with afterpay, an Australian "buy now, pay later" online payments provider
March 7Ailleron SA:
* Said on Monday that its supervisory board adopted a resolution to establish a new wholly-owned unit in Singapore
* The aim of the new unit is to accelerate sales on the Asian market of LiveBank and Wealth products and specialized IT outsourcing services
* The company to grant a loan of up to 500,000 zlotys ($122,944) to its newly established subsidiary
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.