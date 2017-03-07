March 7Ailleron SA:

* Said on Monday that its supervisory board adopted a resolution to establish a new wholly-owned unit in Singapore

* The aim of the new unit is to accelerate sales on the Asian market of LiveBank and Wealth products and specialized IT outsourcing services

* The company to grant a loan of up to 500,000 zlotys ($122,944) to its newly established subsidiary

($1 = 4.0669 zlotys)