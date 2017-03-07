March 7 G Entertainment Group Plc :

* Changes the nominal value of the Company from 0.0001 euro ($0.0001) per share to 0.01 euro per share as requested by the Cyprus Stock Exchange

* Issues and allotment of bonus shares to all existing shareholders in the ratio of 58:1 by capitalizing the corresponding Share Premium Reserve of the Company

Source text: bit.ly/2mwkfIC

