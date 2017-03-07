RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 G Entertainment Group Plc :
* Changes the nominal value of the Company from 0.0001 euro ($0.0001) per share to 0.01 euro per share as requested by the Cyprus Stock Exchange
* Issues and allotment of bonus shares to all existing shareholders in the ratio of 58:1 by capitalizing the corresponding Share Premium Reserve of the Company
Source text: bit.ly/2mwkfIC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins