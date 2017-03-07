BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7COPAM Companhia Portuguesa de Amidos SA :
* FY turnover of 33.0 million euros ($34.9 million)versus 30.3 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA of 1.7 million euros
* FY net profit 751,535 euros versus 14,821 euros year ago
* Proposes to pay out the whole FY net profit as dividends
* Expects continued growth in earnings in 2017, supported by sales in new markets and new products
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9465 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie