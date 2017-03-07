March 7COPAM Companhia Portuguesa de Amidos SA :

* FY turnover of 33.0 million euros ($34.9 million)versus 30.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA of 1.7 million euros

* FY net profit 751,535 euros versus 14,821 euros year ago

* Proposes to pay out the whole FY net profit as dividends

* Expects continued growth in earnings in 2017, supported by sales in new markets and new products

Source text: bit.ly/2mwheYG

