March 7 Farmacol SA:

* Says that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) to vote on April 5 on the withdrawal of shares from trading on Main Market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Earlier the company announced that Andrzej Olszewski and other shareholders reached 100 pct stake in the company under mandatory squeeze out

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)