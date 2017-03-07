BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Farmacol SA:
* Says that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) to vote on April 5 on the withdrawal of shares from trading on Main Market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* Earlier the company announced that Andrzej Olszewski and other shareholders reached 100 pct stake in the company under mandatory squeeze out
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie