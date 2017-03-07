RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 Xtranet Gruppen i Stockholm AB (publ) :
* Said on Monday Bengt-Åke Älgevik was elected Chairman
Source text: bit.ly/2mhTBm5
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
ILIGAN CITY, Philippines, May 29 Bishop Edwin Dela Pena was sipping coffee after dinner in a southern Philippines coastal town last Tuesday when he received a phone call: it was from one of his diocese priests, who sounded panicky and distressed.