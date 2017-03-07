In drought-stricken Mali, women manoeuvre for land - and a future
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
March 7 HomeMaid AB (publ):
* Acquires the operations of Stormtrivs i Skåne AB
* Business has annual sales of about 6 million Swedish crowns ($665,734.64)
* Acquisition will be carried out as a cash deal with additional purchase price
* Acquisition will be financed through a combination of internal funds and loans
Source text: bit.ly/2mASkri
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0126 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit