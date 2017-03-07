March 7 ProstaLund AB:

* Says subsidiary Nordisk Medicin & Teknik AB (NMT) has been awarded one of three procurement contracts for elastomeric pumps by Danish Amgros

* Total contract amount is estimated to be about 7 million Danish crowns ($995,138.04) for 2017 and can be divided between three contracting partners, NMT is one of them

($1 = 7.0342 Danish crowns)