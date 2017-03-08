U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 8 Dormakaba Holding AG:
* H1 sales increase by 3.4 pct to 1,173.7 million Swiss francs ($1.16 billion), organic growth also 3.4 pct
* H1 net profit up from 67.1 million francs to 95.8 million francs
* H1 EBITDA improved by 10.0 million francs, or 6 pct, to 175.4 million francs
* Confirmation of financial targets for full financial year 2016/2017: organic sales growth of around 3 pct and EBITDA margin at previous year’s level (14.4 pct)
Source text: bit.ly/2ncBkVc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0136 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.