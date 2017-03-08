BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Ulker Biskuvi:
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 3.92 billion lira ($1.07 billion) versus 3.79 billion lira year ago
* FY net profit was 230.4 million lira versus 292.1 million lira year ago
* Proposed 2016 dividend of gross 0.1871345 lira net 0.1590643 lira per share payable on April 12
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6725 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.