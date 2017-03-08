March 8 Mediacap SA:
* Says that the company and the company unit, The
Digitals Sp. z o.o. (The Digitals), sign with TalentMedia sp. z
o.o. (TalentMedia) and its shareholders an investment agreement
concerning acquisition by The Digitals 51.11 pct stake in
TalentMedia
* The Digitals bought 34 pct stake for 1.7 million zlotys
($416,361)
* Additionally, The Digitals acquired newly issued shares of
TalentMedia for 1.1 million zlotys
* TalentMedia is a player in the area of network services
for the YouTube channels and organises marketing campaigns based
on video content in social media
* TalentMedia FY 2016 prelim. revenue was 5.1 million zlotys
($1.25 million)
* The company estimates that in 2017 TalentMedia, including
synergies, will reach revenue of 11.0 million zlotys and EBITDA
of 0.5 million zlotys - 1.0 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0830 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)