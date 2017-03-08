WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Miris Holding AB:
* Receives new order from China worth about 1 million Swedish crowns ($110,713.77)
* Order is from Chinese distributor ByMed
* Delivery takes place immediately
Source text: bit.ly/2miPNzj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0323 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.