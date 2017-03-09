WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9Coltene Holding AG :
* Says FY sales of 160.7 million Swiss francs ($158.22 million), plus 4.0%; positive currency effect of 2.7 million francs or 1.8%
* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 23.3 million Swiss francs; EBIT margin widens to 14.5%
* FY net profit amounts to 17.3 million francs, +29.5%
* Will propose a dividend of 2.70 francs per share at the Annual General Meeting on March 29 (previous year: 2.20 francs).
* Aims to grow in step with the underlying market and gradually increase the EBIT margin to 15% during the coming years
Source text - bit.ly/2mlwOUM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0157 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.