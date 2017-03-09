(Refiles to add 2017 outlook)

March 9Royal Unibrew A/S:

* Reported on Wednesday Q4 revenue of 1.47 billion Danish crowns ($208.33 million) against 1.47 billion crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 pre-tax profit of 179 million crowns (Reuters poll: 145 million crowns)

* The Board of Directors proposed the distribution of dividend of 8.15 crowns per share

* Says increases medium-term EBIT target from about 15 pct to about 16 pct

* Sees 2017 net revenue of 6.25 billion - 6.45 billion crowns

* Sees 2017 EBITDA of 1.29 billion - 1.39 billion crowns

* Sees 2017 EBIT of 980 million - 1.08 billion crowns

