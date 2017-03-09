WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Luz Saude SA:
* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 17.4 million euros versus 21.8 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 52.1 million euros versus 60.7 million euros year ago
* FY operating revenue 450.7 million euros versus 423.6 million euros year ago
* Net debt of 212.6 million euros at end-Dec. 2016 versus 187.6 million euros at end-Dec. 2015
Source text: bit.ly/2mnNEV0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.