UPDATE 3-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
March 9 Mediacontech SpA:
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 1.8 million euros ($1.90 million) versus 2.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit of 11.8 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss from continuing operations 3.4 million euros versus loss 0.25 million euros a year ago
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.