UPDATE 3-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
March 9 TXT e-solutions SpA:
* Reported on Wednesday Q4 revenue 19.1 million euros ($20.11 million) versus 16.1 million euros a year ago
* Q4 net profit 1.9 million euros versus 0.45 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.30 euro per share (0.25 euro per share in 2015)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.