BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 Vantage Development SA:
* Said on Wednesday that FY 2016 revenue was 133.3 million zlotys ($32.61 million) versus 95.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 operating profit was 36.9 million zlotys versus 16.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 25.3 million zlotys versus 12.0 million zlotys a year ago
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.