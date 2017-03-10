March 10 WISeKey International Holding Ltd
* Announced that following the announcement on March 3, 2017
of its agreement with Global Emerging Markets (GEM) to settle
the 1,200,000 Swiss francs ($1.19 million) cash fee due under
the Share Subscription Facility Agreement entered into with GEM
through the issuance of new shares
* Issued to GEM 284,198 new registered shares, par value
0.05 franc each (the "Class B Shares"), out of its authorized
share capital
* Issuance reflects an issue price of 4.22 francs
