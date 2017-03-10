BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Investment Friends Capital SA :
* Said on Thursday that it decided to increase an impairment loss by 269,000 zlotys on shares of IFEA Sp. z o.o. (IFEA)
* The company holds 5.24 pct stake in IFEA, worth after impairment 4.3 million zlotys ($1.05 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0824 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )