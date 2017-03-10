March 10 Dea Capital SpA:

* Reported on Thursday Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 2.03 euros ($2.15) at Dec. 31, 2016, versus 1.95 euros at Dec. 31, 2015

* FY net profit 12.4 million euros versus 41.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposes the distribution of the share premium reserve in an amount of 0.12 euro per share

