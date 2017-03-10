BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 10 Dea Capital SpA:
* Reported on Thursday Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 2.03 euros ($2.15) at Dec. 31, 2016, versus 1.95 euros at Dec. 31, 2015
* FY net profit 12.4 million euros versus 41.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposes the distribution of the share premium reserve in an amount of 0.12 euro per share
Source text: www.1info.it
($1 = 0.9439 euros)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue